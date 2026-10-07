Americans are paying 60% more for water than they did a decade ago

A report from a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit has found that Americans are paying more than 60% more for drinking water than they did a decade ago.

The study analyzed billing data from 2025 across community water systems nationwide. Researchers found that the average water system charged a typical household $531 for drinking water service that year.

Rates varied significantly across the country.

For example, a public water system in Hempstead, New York, charged households about $133 annually. In contrast, a corporate-run system in San Jose, California, charged as much as $1,416.

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Researchers also found that water bills are rising faster than household incomes. According to the report, water bills increased 19% faster than median household income, forcing many families to spend a larger share of their earnings on basic water service.

The states hit hardest were Louisiana, Maryland, New Hampshire and West Virginia, where bills grew roughly twice as fast as incomes.

In West Virginia, researchers found that low-income households spent an average of 11% of their income on water bills.

The worst affordability challenges were found in Puerto Rico, where typical household water bills exceeded 3.5% of income.

Among low-income households, some were spending closer to 20% of their income on water service.

Overall, the report concluded that water bills were unaffordable in 93% of the water systems analyzed.

Researchers also found that corporate-owned water systems charged significantly more than publicly owned systems.

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"For-profit water corporations charged typical households an average of $823 for water in 2025, compared to $494 charged by publicly owned systems," the report stated.

The researchers argued that addressing the growing water affordability crisis will require action from all levels of government.

"Every person deserves access to safe, affordable water service, and families deserve action from their elected officials," they wrote. "Public officials must support safe, affordable, and locally controlled drinking water for every community in the country."