Housing costs forcing people to cut spending on food, healthcare, report finds

Housing costs are forcing people around the world to cut spending on necessities, according to a new report from Habitat for Humanity International.

The report, based on surveys of 30,000 people across 22 countries, says 75% of respondents reported cutting back on at least one expense in the past year to afford housing.

One-third said they spent less on food, while 32% said they dipped into savings or emergency funds. Another 13% said they delayed or avoided medical care because of housing costs.

The survey also found that 48% of respondents said one unexpected financial problem could threaten their ability to remain in their homes.

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Housing costs are affecting where and how people live, according to the report. Forty percent of respondents said they accept some level of housing risk because they cannot afford safer options. More than half also said housing costs make it difficult to consider starting a family.

At the same time, 89% of respondents said having safe, comfortable and reliable housing helps support their mental health.

“A home should never come at the cost of your health or your future,” Habitat for Humanity International CEO Jonathan Reckford said. “It should be the foundation of health, opportunity and financial security.”

Habitat for Humanity is calling on governments, businesses and communities to work together to make housing more affordable and help people achieve greater financial stability.