Berlin Marathon probe finds influencer used bicycle during race

A popular Chinese fitness influencer was among those caught cheating during last month's Berlin Marathon after the Official Marathon Time Integrity Unit determined she used a bicycle for part of the race.

According to the Official Marathon Time Integrity Unit, Yuanyuan Sun, 30, has more than 500,000 followers on social media.

The New York Times reported that Sun released a statement acknowledging the incident.

"Riding a bicycle during the Berlin Marathon did indeed violate race rules," the statement said in a translation from Mandarin. "Even if I felt unwell on the course, it should never be a reason for me to break the rules."

RELATED STORY | 2026 NYC Marathon medal honors the course that changed the race forever

The Official Marathon Time Integrity Unit said this year's Berlin Marathon had "more infringements than any other major marathon in recent history." It also alleged that Sun issued a "scripted" apology following the race.

The New York Times reported that Brooks China ended its endorsement deal with Sun.

The revelation comes days before the Chicago Marathon, one of three World Marathon Majors held in the United States.

The OMTIU uses data from fitness apps, videos, photographs and past race results to identify runners whose times are in question. The organization has previously uncovered cases involving competitors who used bicycles, public transportation or course shortcuts to achieve faster marathon times.

RELATED STORY | Chelsea Clinton uses alias, finishes Boston Marathon with police running alongside

The New York Times reported that Sun planned to run this weekend's Chicago Marathon, although it remains unclear whether she will be allowed to participate.

