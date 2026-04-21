Chelsea Clinton uses alias, finishes Boston Marathon with police running alongside

Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, completed the Boston Marathon on Monday in a personal-best time of 3:40:52.

After crossing the finish line, she was greeted by her parents, who awarded her a medal. The Clintons also presented medals to the police officers who ran alongside her for the full 26.2 miles.

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Her Boston time was nearly five minutes faster than her performance in the New York City Marathon in November 2025. Clinton ran the second half of Monday’s race just two minutes slower than the first half — a strong showing on a course known for its challenging hills around Mile 20, including the infamous “Heartbreak Hill.”

Monday’s race was Clinton’s seventh marathon. Her time qualified her for the 2027 Boston Marathon, should she choose to return. Runners must post a time faster than 3:45:00 to qualify.

“We’re so proud of you — today and every day!” Bill Clinton wrote on X.

Clinton registered under the pseudonym Margaret Smith and had not publicly announced her plans to run the marathon in advance.

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