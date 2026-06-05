Trump expected to tout jobs report, economy as he meets with farmers in Wisconsin

President Donald Trump is expected to seize on a promising jobs report Friday as he visits Chippewa County, Wisconsin, adding onto measures the administration has highlighted as support for U.S. farmers.

The White House has framed tax cuts, deregulation and tariff policies as beneficial for farmers. It has issued waivers to promote the sale of E15 gasoline, using ethanol derived from corn crops; set new requirements for biodiesel production and proposed new rules that would lessen regulations on U.S. waterways.

Before his roundtable on Friday, President Trump called the jobs report numbers "fantastic," and touted other U.S. manufacturing efforts.

RELATED STORY | US job market extends winning streak with 172,000 new positions in May 2026

The U.S. labor market again defied expectations in May as employers added 172,000 jobs, marking the third consecutive month of gains, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

The unemployment rate held steady at 4.3%. While the number of people experiencing short-term unemployment declined, the share of Americans in long-term unemployment — defined as being out of work for at least 27 weeks — increased.