2026 NYC Marathon medal honors the course that changed the race forever

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the five-borough race, the New York Marathon unveiled a special finisher medal that pays tribute to the city's five boroughs.

Marathon organizers said the medal "features an abstract sculptural interpretation of New York City's emblematic skyline, representing the city's growth over the decades. Designed in an energetic sunburst shape, the medal also highlights the five iconic bridges runners cross during the 26.2-mile race."

"To honor the 50th anniversary of the five-borough New York City Marathon course, our 2026 TCS New York City Marathon finisher medal pays homage to the growth, resilience and power of the five boroughs over the past 50 years," said Juliette Morris, chief marketing and digital officer for New York Road Runners. "The design captures what makes the TCS New York City Marathon so special, from the energy of New York City to the shared human experience that comes to life on its streets each year."

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The 1976 New York Marathon was the first to take runners through all five boroughs: Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Manhattan. The inaugural New York Marathon was held in 1970 and consisted of multiple loops through Central Park. That race drew 127 participants, with 55 finishing the course.

The 1976 race was also the first New York Marathon to award finisher medals. Race organizers said the medal "has evolved from a simple round coin into a piece of sculptural jewelry, balancing simplicity, beauty and elegance."

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By 1976, the race had grown to 2,090 entrants and 1,549 finishers. Last year, the marathon set a record with more than 59,000 finishers. Earlier this year, the London Marathon surpassed that mark.

The 2026 NYC Marathon will be held Nov. 1.