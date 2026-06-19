World’s largest marathon to double in size in 2027

In April, the London Marathon set an all-time record for the largest number of finishers in a single marathon, with more than 59,000 runners crossing the finish line.

In 2027, the event could be twice that size.

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The iconic marathon, which shuts down numerous city streets, will become a two-day event in April 2027, organizers announced Friday. The race had previously said that more than 1.3 million people applied to be part of the 2027 field.

Organizers expect more than 100,000 entrants in 2027.

With charity entries and qualifying spots, less than 3 percent of entrants were accepted in 2026. Organizers say that expanding to two days will give applicants twice the chance of gaining entry.

The growth comes as interest in marathons has surged in recent years. Earlier this month, Cape Town’s marathon was named the seventh World Marathon Major. It is widely expected that marathons in South America and Asia will also join the series.

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Organizers said one day will feature the men’s professional race and the other will feature the top women’s runners. The 2026 professional race marked the first-ever official marathon time under two hours, as Sabastian Sawe won in 1:59:30.

The London Marathon said the move to a two-day format is not permanent. The race requires closing numerous roads, which can make travel to work and other activities difficult.

However, major marathons draw thousands of visitors and generate millions in economic activity. The London Marathon estimates the event has a $90 million impact on the city’s economy — a figure expected to grow significantly in 2027.