2 eaglets hatch for Big Bear Lake’s Jackie and Shadow

California’s famous Big Bear Lake bald eagle pair, Jackie and Shadow, are once again parents to two eaglets.

The first chick hatched Saturday night, fully breaking free from its egg after a process that reportedly took about 36 hours.

Roughly nine hours later, a second chick emerged from its shell.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | One of the famous Big Bear eaglets takes her first flight from Jackie and Shadow's nest

The nonprofit Friends of Big Bear Valley, which monitors the nest through a livestream camera, said the chicks are being fed small pieces of fish and other prey.

“Both chicks are doing well, looking great and their journey has just begun,” the organization said.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Third eaglet belonging to famous Big Bear bald eagles dies after winter storm

Jackie and Shadow have built a large following after years of heartbreak, as viewers watched previous eggs fail to hatch or eaglets die. In March 2025, two eaglets successfully hatched and later fledged from the nest last summer.