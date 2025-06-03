One of the famous Big Bear eaglets takes her first flight from Jackie and Shadow's nest

Jackie and Shadow, California's famous Big Bear Lake bald eagle couple, may need to start preparing to become empty-nesters.

One of their eaglets born earlier this year officially left the nest on Monday, marking a milestone moment for the beloved eagles who have gained near-celebrity status among wildlife enthusiasts.

The eaglet named Sunny was captured on a live camera feed taking her first flight after perching on a branch and practicing spreading her wings before making the leap into the air.

Her sister Gizmo watched as Sunny took this significant step toward independence.

Both eaglets hatched in March, alongside another eaglet who died after a winter storm, and have been carefully monitored via cameras by the nonprofit organization Friends of Big Bear Valley.

RELATED STORY | Third eaglet belonging to famous Big Bear bald eagles dies after winter storm

Jackie and Shadow had many prior failed attempts to produce offspring in their home, nestled 150 feet up in a tree overlooking Big Bear Valley in the San Bernardino National Forest

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.