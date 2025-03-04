Celebrity Big Bear Lake bald eagles Jackie and Shadow welcome new hatchlings

After years of failed attempts to produce offspring, California's acclaimed Big Bear Lake bald eagles Jackie and Shadow have finally welcomed new hatchlings.

Friends of Big Bear Valley announced overnight that one of the eagle couple's three eggs — nestled 150 feet up in a tree overlooking Big Bear Valley in the San Bernadino National Forest — had officially hatched.

"…before midnight, the first chick had its wing and head visible and a short time later, it was out!" the nonprofit organization said in a celebratory statement. "Jackie pushed it back in a bit as she rolled the eggs, but it’s first touch down will be the official hatch time: 23:26, cam time."

A "pip" — or small hole or crack — was also visible on one of the other two eggs, and just hours later, a second eaglet emerged.

As for the third egg, Friends of Big Bear Valley said it may take a little more time to hatch as it is "still only on Day 34," and bald eagle eggs typically hatch after about 35 to 42 days of incubation.

For years, live cameras have provided 24-hour coverage of Jackie and Shadow's nest, which has garnered the Friends of Big Bear Valley a cult-like following and given the eagle couple thousands of devoted fans worldwide.

"Tears of joy!!!" one Facebook user responded to the latest hatchings.

However, it's not the first time Jackie and Shadow have tried to produce offspring.

In 2023, they disappointingly had their two eggs eaten by ravens while left unattended. A year later, they welcomed a clutch of three eggs. But despite diligent incubation — including a 62-hour stretch in which Jackie protected them from harsh winds — none of them hatched.

The only other successful attempt to produce offspring came in 2022 when one of two eggs hatched, producing an eaglet named Spirit, who ultimately fledged — or left the nest — a couple of months later. The second egg in that clutch failed to hatch for unknown reasons.