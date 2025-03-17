Third eaglet belonging to famous Big Bear bald eagles dies after winter storm

One of three eaglets belonging to Jackie and Shadow, the stars of Big Bear Lake's eagle nest cam in California, has sadly passed away.

The Friends of Big Bear Valley said in a social media post that the eaglet passed away sometime after an evening feeding on March 13 because that was the last time all three eaglets were seen together.

There was also a winter storm that coated the nest in snow, making it hard to see the eaglets for some time.

The group said it has no way of knowing how or why the eaglet died and it's also hard to tell which eaglet it was since they are all close in size.

"We understand that this news is very hard to hear. Even when nature is difficult to watch, and sometimes even harder to understand, we must trust that it has its reasons," the group wrote on Facebook. "Please allow yourself to feel the sadness; please allow yourself to feel whatever you feel."

Jackie and Shadow have tried to produce offspring for years. These three hatchlings were the first successful clutch since 2022 when one of two eggs hatched an eaglet named Spirit.

In 2023, they disappointingly had their two eggs eaten by ravens while left unattended. A year later, they welcomed a clutch of three eggs. But despite diligent incubation — including a 62-hour stretch in which Jackie protected them from harsh winds — none of them hatched.

FROM THE ARCHIVES | Must watch live cam: Bald eagles Jackie and Shadow await hatchlings

A 24-hour live camera is set up in their nest — which is located 150 feet up in a tree overlooking Big Bear Valley in the San Bernadino National Forest.

The camera feed has gained loyal viewers worldwide who patiently watch each year to see what the eagle couple is up to you and if their eggs will hatch.

Long before the Friends of Big Bear Valley posted about the third eaglet's death, viewers noticed its absence and began posting theories online about what may have happened to it.

The group said the other two chicks are doing well and that Jackie flew the remains of the eaglet out of the nest "with care."

"In the midst of the sadness, we want to honor the life of this chick for its courage in getting as far as it did and for the joy it brought to us in its short time here," the group said.

RELATED STORY | Butterfly populations in the US are declining at a concerning rate, scientists say