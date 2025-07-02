U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
At least three victims injured in shooting at shopping mall in Savannah, Georgia

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah and evacuated the building.
Police in Savannah, Georgia, evacuated a shopping mall after multiple people were injured in a shooting on Wednesday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah and evacuated the building.

According to police, three victims sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital. One of the victims was a juvenile.

Three additional people were hospitalized for "non-gunshot-related complications."

There was no active threat remaining at the mall, police said. A SWAT team was clearing the building.

Authorities have not released information about a suspect or motive.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Scripps News for additional updates.

