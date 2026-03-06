Russia providing intelligence to Iran as war with U.S., Israel continues

Russia is assisting Iran as the country faces ongoing attacks from the United States and Israel, an intelligence official told Scripps News.

The official said Russia is providing Iran with intelligence as the conflict widens across the Middle East.

President Donald Trump has not publicly responded to the development, but White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said it is not affecting U.S. military operations.

"We are achieving the military objectives of this operation and that is going to continue because the United States military is the best and most lethal fighting force in the world," she said.

It remains unclear whether Russia’s posture will derail negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

Special envoy Steve Witkoff, who traveled to Geneva in February with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner for a third round of trilateral talks between the United States, Ukraine and Russia, suggested negotiations remain on track.

Witkoff said an agreed-upon prisoner exchange took place this week and that he expects “additional progress anticipated in the weeks ahead.”

"Under the President’s leadership, we continue to achieve meaningful outcomes while working towards formulating a peace deal that will end the war once and for all," Witkoff said.

The news of Russia assisting Iran also comes as the United States has reportedly sought help from Ukraine in countering Iranian drones.

"We received a request from the United States for specific support in protection against "shaheds" in the Middle East region," Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy said in a post on X. "I gave instructions to provide the necessary means and ensure the presence of Ukrainian specialists who can guarantee the required security.'

Ukraine is credited with modernizing drone warfare in its conflict with Russia. They have reshaped battlefield tactics and challenged more expensive weapons platforms.