Young voter turnout could be pivotal in this year's midterms

Americans under 30 don’t vote as much as their older peers, but experts say 18–29-year-olds may be a group to watch this election. There are signs Gen Z is motivated to show up to the polls in historically high numbers.

"This is personal for a lot of young people, and that's really what's motivating a lot of their political engagement, is the desire for change, for improvement in their lives, the lives of their peers and communities,” explained Alberto Medina, the communications manager for the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University.

Midterm influence: The changing politics of young voters

A survey from Alliance for Youth Power PAC and YouGov released earlier this month focused on eight key battlegrounds, and that poll found over 80% of people age 18-29 said they ‘probably’ or ‘definitely’ plan to vote.

Medina says that high political engagement for young voters is a trend we’ve seen in recent years, and Gen Z is one of the most diverse generations in American history. “Almost half of youth under age 30 are young people of color. About one in five of them identify as LGBTQ. So, on a lot of issues that they feel touch on, their identities, or their rights, or their rights for their peers, their friends, their communities, that can be something really, really powerful for young people in terms of their ideology or their political views.”

RELATED STORY | Barack Obama to campaign with Ohio Democrats as he expands his outreach ahead of Election Day

Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Ohio all have competitive Senate races on the ballot, and that AYP survey found 60% of young voters in those states plan to vote for the Democratic candidate.

There are nearly 50 million people between 18 and 29 years old who are eligible to vote in November, and that age group often leans Democratic. But Gen Z is one of the most diverse generations in American history. Medina said young voters are usually swayed by the issues, and their political leanings stem from a desire for change. “Almost half of youth under age 30 are young people of color. About one in five of them identify as LGBTQ. So, on a lot of issues that they feel touch on, their identities, or their rights, or their rights for their peers, their friends, their communities, that can be something really, really powerful for young people in terms of their ideology or their political views,” he said.

Multiple surveys in 2026 show cost of living and economic issues are a top concern among young voters. Another big issue for them is combating corruption and big money in politics.

MORE ON MIDTERMS | Scripps News poll: 43% of voters say they’ve been fooled by AI ads this campaign

"They want to improve their communities. They want to improve their own lives. And so they look at our political system and go, okay, ‘What's in the way of me having power?’ of me being able to affect change?’” Medina said.

One advantage for politicians and advocacy groups – young voters are more persuadable than other voting blocs and they're willing to consider new ideas.