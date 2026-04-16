RFK Jr. defends HHS changes, proposed budget cuts during congressional testimony

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. returned to Capitol Hill Thursday, appearing for the first time in months to defend President Donald Trump's proposed budget cuts and controversial changes at the Department of Health and Human Services.

In his opening remarks, Kennedy highlighted his Make America Health Again (MAHA) initiative, including new dietary guidelines that prioritize whole foods. The effort has received bipartisan support. Kennedy, however, faced some pushback from lawmakers over federal vaccine guidance.

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"Your dangerous conspiracy theories are undermining safe and effective vaccines," said Rep. Mike Thompson (D-Calif).

It was a sentiment echoed by Thompson's fellow California Democrat, Rep. Linda Sanchez, who blasted Kennedy for cuts to public vaccination campaigns and a recent surge in measles cases.

"The anti-vaccine actions you have taken over the last year clearly correlates with the dramatic increases, again, in preventable diseases."

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Kennedy's appearance comes as Americans remain deeply divided on public health and express concern about increasing healthcare costs. A recent poll found just 38% of U.S. adults have confidence that Kennedy is providing trustworthy information on public health.

Another poll found the cost of healthcare is the top domestic worry among Americans, with six in 10 saying they worry a "great deal" about the availability and affordability of healthcare.

Lawmakers will have more opportunities to question Kennedy in the coming days as he is set to testify before the Senate Health Committee next Wednesday.