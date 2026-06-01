Trump says talks continue despite signs Iran is backing away from deal

Efforts to reach a deal with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz may be stalling, despite recent optimism from the White House.

Just one week after President Donald Trump and other administration officials suggested an agreement was within reach, reports from Iranian media outlets with ties to the country's Revolutionary Guard indicate Tehran is pulling back from diplomatic negotiations, suspending communications through intermediaries and threatening to fully close the strategic waterway.

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Iranian officials have also reportedly threatened to open up attacks to other key shipping routes in the region, raising concerns about global energy supplies and international trade.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints, with a significant share of global oil and natural gas shipments passing through the narrow waterway.

Despite the reports, Trump told reporters Monday that talks with Iran are continuing at a rapid pace. He also suggested he is not concerned if negotiations collapse, saying the United States can maintain pressure on Iran through its ongoing military blockade.

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One of the major sticking points in the negotiations remains the conflict in Lebanon, where Israeli forces have expanded operations against the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

Trump said after speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, no troops would be going to Beirut

"And any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back," he said on Truth Social.

However, hours after Trump's post, Netanyahu said, "I spoke with President Trump and told him that if Hezbollah does not cease attacking our cities and citizens—Israel will attack terror targets in Beirut."

Meanwhile, Israeli, Lebanese and U.S. officials are scheduled to meet at the State Department on Tuesday for another round of talks aimed at easing tensions and advancing broader regional negotiations.