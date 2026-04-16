Trump nominates former military doctor Erica Schwartz to lead CDC

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced his pick to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a statement, Trump said he is nominating Dr. Erica Schwartz to head the agency.

"Erica graduated from Brown University for College and Medical School, and served a distinguished career as a Doctor of Medicine in the United States Military, the Greatest and Most Powerful Force in the World, and then served as my Deputy Surgeon General during my First Term," he said. "She is a STAR!"

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