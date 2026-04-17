Trump’s CDC pick appears to draw early bipartisan praise

President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is drawing positive early reviews.

Trump announced Thursday that he has nominated Dr. Erica Schwartz to head the agency. She served as deputy surgeon general during Trump’s first term, is a former military physician and is a graduate of Brown University.

Dr. Céline Gounder, a physician, professor and editor-at-large for public health at KFF Health News, told Scripps News she spoke with Adm. Dr. Brett Giroir, who supervised Schwartz during the first Trump administration. Gounder said Schwartz led drive-through testing efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Giroir told Gounder he “enthusiastically” backs Schwartz for the job, citing her leadership and willingness to push back when necessary.

“Similarly, people on the other side of the aisle had very positive things to say about her military and public health experience and were quite supportive of the nomination,” Gounder said.

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Schwartz must be confirmed by the Senate before taking the role. Gounder said vaccine policy is likely to be a key issue during confirmation hearings, as the Trump administration has sought changes to the vaccine schedule, particularly for children.

Schwartz is the third person Trump has selected to lead the CDC during his second term.

Dr. David Weldon was his first pick, but his confirmation hearing was canceled after it became clear he wouldn't get through the Senate confirmation process.

Susan Monarez, who had been serving as acting CDC director, was confirmed by the Senate in March 2025 but was removed from the position weeks later.

