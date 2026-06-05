Quarantine ordered for animals in parts of South Texas after screwworm detected

Texas animal health officials have imposed a quarantine and movement restrictions on animals in parts of South Texas after the detection of New World screwworm.

The Texas Animal Health Commission announced that an area covering Zavala County and portions of neighboring Uvalde County has been designated as "Infested Zone 01" following the June 3 detection.

Under the order, warm-blooded animals within the quarantine zone cannot be moved outside the area without prior authorization from the commission. Animals must be inspected, treated if necessary and issued movement permits before being transported beyond the quarantine boundaries. Restrictions also apply to animal hides, carcasses and other animal parts that could serve as hosts for the parasite.

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New World screwworm is a parasitic fly that lays eggs in wounds or soft tissue of live warm-blooded animals. After hatching, the larvae burrow into living tissue, causing a condition known as myiasis that can lead to severe injury, secondary infections and, in some cases, death.

State officials said restricting the movement of potentially infested animals is necessary to prevent the parasite from spreading to new areas and becoming established in Texas. Unauthorized movement of animals from the quarantine zone could result in administrative penalties or criminal prosecution.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture classifies New World screwworm as a foreign animal disease because of the threat it poses to agriculture, wildlife, public health and the economy.