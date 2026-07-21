Tips on how to stay safe from hazardous wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke is making it difficult to breathe for millions of people across the country, and health experts say the best defense is straightforward: stay indoors when air quality is poor.

The smoke is primarily coming from fires burning in Canada and northern Minnesota, with a lingering high pressure system trapping it close to the ground.

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When air quality is poor, microscopic particles can lodge deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, potentially leading to heart and lung complications or other long-term health issues.

Dr. Courtney Howard, an emergency room physician and chair of the Global Climate and Health Alliance, told the Associated Press that wildfire smoke is particularly dangerous because it's a toxic product of whatever burned.

"So really it's a big giant toxic soup of particles and gases," she said.

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Health experts recommend taking the following precautions:



Check the air quality in your area before heading outside.

Keep windows closed.

Use a High-Efficiency Particulate Air filter if possible.

If you must go outside, wear a well-fitted N95 or KN95 face mask. Both are designed to filter out at least 95% of airborne particles.

You can check the air quality in your zip code here.