Jeffries claims mandate to address affordability after Democratic Party win

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries vowed to work with Republicans to address affordability issues as he positions himself to become the nation's first Black speaker of the House when the new Congress is seated Jan. 3.

Jeffries could become the next speaker after Democrats scored a major victory in Tuesday's midterm elections, securing at least 228 House seats, with the potential to add several dozen more.

Jeffries told Scripps News Deputy Political Director Joe St. George that Democrats plan to focus on lowering the costs of housing, health care, groceries, gas and other everyday goods.

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"We've always made clear, as House Democrats, that we will find bipartisan common ground whenever and wherever possible in order to make life better for the American people," he told St. George.

The election results appeared to exceed Jeffries' expectations.

"It was an incredible night," he said. "I was very confident that we were going to take back control of the House. I was very confident that we could get to 230, 235, perhaps a little bit more than that. But it looks like we're heading for numbers that could exceed 250 or 255, and we'll have the largest majority of any Congress this century."

He said that the result was "a massive repudiation of MAGA extremism.

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"We're looking forward, as House Democrats, to getting to work and to finding bipartisan common ground so we can solve this affordability crisis here in America," he added.

Jeffries downplayed the prospect of becoming the first Black speaker of the House.

"Well, we'll cross that bridge when we get to it," he said. "America is still in the hands of my colleagues. America is a beautiful country. We are a representative democracy, and I just look forward to trying to bring to life the principle of government of the people, by the people and for the people."

