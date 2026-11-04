Lauren Boebert trails Democratic challenger in tight Colorado House race

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is locked in a tight race to retain her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, with Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher holding a narrow lead as vote counting continued Wednesday.

Boebert has represented Colorado's 4th Congressional District for two years. She previously represented the state's 3rd Congressional District but switched districts in late 2023.

Boebert made the switch, referring to the need for a "fresh start following a difficult year" that included family turmoil and numerous scandals that would have made for a tough reelection bid in her original district.

President Donald Trump endorsed Boebert, a staunch ally who has largely supported his agenda.

Her Democratic challenger, Laubacher, brings a different background to the race. Laubacher served in the military for more than 30 years, rising to the rank of admiral in the Navy.

She said her decision to run for Congress was driven by concerns about the country's future.

"I have never felt as much of a threat to our country, our Constitution, our very democracy, as I do at this time," Laubacher said.