Travel Tuesday: A look at some of the best deals on flights, vacations and more

Travel Tuesday is here! If you prefer the gift of an experience over material things, this savings holiday is for you.

Airlines, hotels, cruises and more are offering special discounts for the annual, unofficial holiday that falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. The best place to find those offers is on the individual websites and apps of airlines, hotels and cruise companies.

RELATED STORY | What is Travel Tuesday? You can save on flights, hotels and more

Here's a look at some of this year's top deals:

Flights

American Airlines: This deal isn't specifically for flights, but AAdvantage members can save 20% on rental cars with Avis and Budget.

Delta: SkyMiles Members can earn additional miles and extra rewards through Dec. 4.

Hawaiian Airlines: One-way flight deals to Honolulu and Kahului from cities as far away as New York City starting at $99.

JetBlue: Select flights starting at $49 and savings on flight + hotel + cruise packages for JetBlue Vacations.

Play: The Icelandic airline is offering up to 30% off flights from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) or New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) to select international destinations including Iceland, Paris, Berlin, London, Copenhagen and Amsterdam. Flights must be taken between certain months so check the small print.

Spirit: Save up to 80% off of base fares on select flights when you book on Dec. 3 for flights taken from December 10 through February 26, 2025. Use the code 80PCT to secure your savings.

Stays and Cruises

Caesars Las Vegas: Discounted rates like rooms up to 40% off, shows up to 50% off and attractions up to 20% off.

Carnival Cruises: Save up to $900 per room for select destinations.

Princess Cruises: Travelers can save up to 50% off fares, 50% off deposits and get up to $500 of onboard credit.

Royal Caribbean: Save up to $800 on select cruises.

Virgin Voyages: There's a buy-one-get-one-80%-off deal for all travelers. You can also get up to a $300 bar tab.

Vrbo: You can get an average savings of 10%when you select the “weekly discount” filter on the app if you're booking a seven-day or longer trip.

Third-Party Booking Sites

Booking.com: Save up to 50% off on hotels, rental cars, attractions, and cruises for travel through 2025.

Hopper: Save up to 50% off hotels for Travel Tuesday on December 3. This includes properties in hit destinations like Bali, Nashville, Puerto Rico, San Diego, and more.

Expedia: Save up to 30% on select hotels when booking through the Expedia app. You can also save up to 15% on select car rentals when booking through the app.

Going: The membership platform that saves you money on international flights is offering discounted subscriptions to its booking platform.