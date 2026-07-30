Qantas completes test flight ahead of record-breaking 22-hour Sydney-London route

Qantas said it has completed a successful test flight as it prepares to offer 22-hour nonstop flights between Sydney and London — the longest direct commercial flights in the world.

Earlier this week, Qantas completed a 24-hour test flight between Melbourne and Toulouse, France. An additional 20,000-liter fuel tank allows the Airbus A350-1000ULR to fly for more than 22 hours without refueling. The test flight was operated by four Airbus flight-test pilots and five flight-test engineers.

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The first A350-1000ULR aircraft began shorter test flights last month. Qantas plans to purchase 12 of the specially designed Airbus planes.

Each aircraft is configured with 238 seats across four cabins, with Qantas saying the planes are designed to provide more space for passengers.

Qantas said the direct flight will cut about four hours from current travel times between Sydney and London.

The test flights could also have implications for U.S. travelers. After the Sydney-to-London route launches in fall 2027, Qantas plans to introduce nonstop flights between Sydney and New York.

Those flights would mark the first nonstop service between Australia and the U.S. East Coast.

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