More than 178,000 heated throws and blankets recalled due to fire risks

More than 178,000 heated throws and blankets are being recalled due to a fire hazard.

According to the company OCTROT, the electrical cord on the product can detach and ignite. The sherpa, heated throws and blankets were sold on Amazon from August 2021 through December 2025 for between $40 and $60.

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There have been 555 reports of these blankets or throws melting, sparking and smoking, resulting in 27 fires and 15 burn or electrical shock injuries.

They were sold in gray and yellow, white with gray, white with yellow, white with blue and white with red; and in five sizes: 50 inches by 62 inches, 50 inches by 60 inches, 62 inches by 84 inches, 64 inches by 84 inches and 84 inches by 90 inches.

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If you purchased on of these products, you're asked to stop using them immediately and contact the company for a full refund.