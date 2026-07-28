Technology issues cause brief ground stop for American Airlines flights

American Airlines briefly halted flight departures in the U.S. Tuesday due to technical issue. The carrier says flights are expected to resume now that the outage has been addressed.

In a social media message, American Airlines said it put a temporary ground stop on its flights when it detected the problem.

A technology issue briefly impacted connectivity for some of our systems on Tuesday evening. Systems are coming back online now and flights are departing again. We put a temporary ground stop in place while our teams worked to resolve the issue. We apologize to our customers for… — americanair (@AmericanAir) July 28, 2026

Specific details about the technical issue were not available. American said it "briefly impacted connectivity for some of our systems."

The ground stop went into effect around 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time and began to resolve shortly afterward.

Elsewhere in the U.S. on Tuesday, heavy thunderstorm activity was causing unrelated ground delays and ground stops at airports, including in Colorado, Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia and New York.

This is a developing story and will be updated.