Senate votes to advance new sanctions on Russia, named for Sen. Lindsey Graham

The U.S. Senate Tuesday voted 86-12 to advance a bill that, if approved in the House and signed into law, would place new sanctions on Russian energy and investment.

Under the bill, new sanctions would target Russian energy interests, individuals, banking institutions, money transfers and "other entities owned or controlled by the Government of the Russian Federation."

The bill was named in honor of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was a close supporter of Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Passage comes on the same day Washington gathered at the funeral for Graham, who died July 11 at age 71 from a likely aortic tear.

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Graham's most enduring legacy was his staunchly interventionist foreign policy. Over more than 31 years in Washington, the South Carolina Republican pushed consistently for U.S. engagement and military action abroad.

The White House has signaled support for the legislation, but President Donald Trump has also said he would support sanctions on Iran being added to the bill, which could make passage more complicated.

In any case, the bill cannot reach President Donald Trump's desk until September at the earliest. House staff have already left for recess and do not return until Aug. 31.