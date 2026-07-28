Trump meets with Zelenskyy and Netanyahu as wars abroad reach key points

The White House called President Donald Trump’s Tuesday meetings with leaders from Israel and Ukraine "positive and productive.”

Both meetings, which were closed to most press, come at key moments in ongoing conflicts.

Iran was an expected focus between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This was the first meeting of the two leaders since the war against Iran began in February.

A senior source accompanying the prime minister called it an excellent meeting, noting the leaders "reaffirmed their ironclad commitment to ensuring that Iran never has nuclear weapons."

Alex Brandon/AP Photo FILE - President Donald Trump listens as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, Dec. 29, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

In a social media post, Netanyahu described the meeting as "one of the best" he's had with Trump.

The meeting was "a conversation with full partnership, with mutual support, with an understanding of the common goal of ensuring that Iran does not have nuclear weapons, and other goals as well," Netanyahu said.

The meeting comes as Trump has moved towards diplomatic efforts with Iran this week rather than military escalation. Ahead of the meeting, Trump acknowledged a "Little difference" with Netanyahu but said they’re "pretty close," while also suggesting to Fox News that Netanyahu wants him to stay involved.

President Trump also sought to discuss progress with the framework in Lebanon and expanding the Abraham Accords, according to a White House official.

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Alex Brandon/AP Photo U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he'd held a "good meeting" with Trump.

Zelenskyy said the two discussed licenses for Patriot missile production in Ukraine, which Trump previously indicated he would green light, as well as diplomatic efforts. A Ukrainian official said both sides agreed to intensify the negotiation process.

In the backdrop of the meeting, Ukraine is striking deeper into Russian territory, but warning that Russia may attempt to intensify its offensive by sending more troops and increasing its intelligence sharing with Iran.