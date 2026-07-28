12,000 pounds of bacon has been recalled due to an import violation

More than 12,000 pounds of smoked bacon from Canada has been recalled due to an import violation.

According to the USDA, the bacon was produced June 9, 2026, June 10, 2026, June 12, 2026, June 13, 2026, and June 15, 2026.

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The recall includes:



12-oz vacuum package of "Royale Natural Applewood Smoked ALL NATURAL Uncured Bacon Product of Canada" with sell by dates of "SEP 01 2026" and "SEP 07 2026" printed on the side of the package

12-oz vacuum package of "TOP VALU Uncured Hardwood Smoked Bacon PRODUCT OF CANADA" with various sell by dates of "SEP 01 2026", "SEP 02 2026", "SEP 04 2026", "SEP 05 2026", and "SEP 07 2026" printed on the side of the package

This bacon was sold in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

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There have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury due to consumption of the bacon at this time. However, you're urged to throw the bacon away or return it to where you bought it for a refund.