Raw pet food recalled after domestic cats in Washington infected with bird flu

A company based in Washington state is voluntarily recalling its frozen raw pet food for cats over concerns of it being contaminated with avian flu.

The recall includes Wild Coast Raw's 16-ounce and 24-ounce frozen Boneless Free Range Chicken Formula, which was distributed to pet food retailers in Washington State and Oregon.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said people who fed their pets the recalled products should watch for symptoms of bird flu in their pets, "including fever, lethargy, low appetite, reddened or inflamed eyes, discharge from the eyes and nose, difficulty breathing, and neurological signs like tremors, stiff body movements, seizure, lack of coordination, or blindness."

If your pets show any of those signs after eating the product, you should contact a veterinarian.

"While no human infections have been identified among people handling raw pet food products, people can become infected if the virus gets into a person’s eyes, nose, or mouth," the FDA said.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture said multiple cats have been infected with the avian flu after consuming the food. One had to be euthanized.

The agency determined the raw food to be the source in a collaborative investigation with the Oregon Department of Agriculture.

At the end of 2024, a similar recall was issued for raw pet food produced by Northwest Naturals in Oregon after it tested positive for bird flu.

Officials have also encouraged pet owners not to give their animals raw milk because of the possible presence of the virus.