Cats die from suspected bird flu after drinking recalled raw milk

Two domestic cats in Los Angeles have died from suspected bird flu after reportedly drinking raw milk linked to a recall for containing the virus.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said it is working to confirm the presence of H5N1 in the pet cats through more testing.

The two cats began showing symptoms after drinking raw milk products, including lack of appetite, fever and neurologic signs. The cats died after their symptoms worsened.

Bird flu affecting cats is a rare occurrence, health officials said. It can happen from consuming raw milk containing the presence of the virus or from cats eating infected birds.

RELATED STORY | Five animals die after testing positive for bird flu at a zoo in Arizona

The humans who had direct contact with the cats are keeping an eye out for symptoms and were offered antiviral prophylaxis, the health department said.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County public health director, said in a statement, "To avoid the spread of disease, including H5 bird flu, we strongly encourage residents and their pets to avoid raw dairy and undercooked meat products, limit contact with sick or dead animals, report sick or dead birds and keep pets or poultry away from wild animals and birds."