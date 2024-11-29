Another batch of raw milk recalled in California due to bird flu

A recall is underway for a second batch of raw milk due to the detection of the bird flu virus, health officials said.

The California Department of Public Health warned consumers not to drink the specific batch of milk produced by Raw Farm LLC.

This is the second voluntary recall from the company this month.

The health department says pasteurized milk — which goes through a heating process to kill harmful bacteria — is safe to drink.

So far, no human cases of bird flu linked to raw milk have been detected.

Public health experts say consuming raw milk products comes with an elevated risk of food-borne illnesses like salmonella and listeria.

