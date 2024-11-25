Bird flu detected in raw milk in California

California health officials are warning people to avoid a certain batch of raw milk after it tested positive for the bird flu.

The state says Raw Farm, LLC of Fresno County has voluntarily recalled a batch of cream top, whole raw milk with the lot code 20241109. It has a best by date of 11/27/2024.

"Consumers should immediately return any remaining product to the store where it was purchased," the California Department of Public Health said on Sunday.

No illnesses linked to the raw milk have been reported, health officials said.

Some people believe raw milk has health benefits, but experts warn it carries risks.

Pasteurization kills harmful bacteria such as E. coli, salmonella, listeria, and the bird flu virus.

California has reported 29 confirmed human cases of bird flu. Officials said that nearly all of those individuals had direct contact with infected dairy cows.

"No person-to-person spread of bird flu has been detected in California or the U.S. To date, all cases have reported mild symptoms (primarily eye infections), and none have been hospitalized," the California Department of Public Health said.

Symptoms of bird flu include cough, sore throat, eye redness, respiratory issues and fever.

