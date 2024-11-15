Hospitalized Canadian teen prompting bird flu concerns in US

The Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed earlier this week that a British Columbia teen has been hospitalized marking the nation's first domestically acquired human case of H5N1 avian influenza, otherwise known as the bird flu.

Bird flu typically spreads from animal to animal, but has jumped to 46 humans in the U.S. this year, all of whom interacted with infected cows or poultry, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is unknown how the Canadian teen acquired the disease.

Officials have been conducting contact tracing to prevent the spread to others.

"Our thoughts are with this individual and their family, as well as the health workers who are engaged in their care at this difficult time. The Public Health Agency of Canada is working with our human and animal health partners to swiftly investigate and respond to this case," said Dr. Theresa Tam, chief public health officer of Canada. "This detection was picked up via hospital -based influenza surveillance, confirming that human influenza surveillance in British Columbia and Canada is effective at detecting avian influenza A(H5). We must continue to remain vigilant in our efforts to prevent the spread of avian influenza between animals and to humans."

Officials have expressed concern that the avian flu can cause a significant public health risk and could be the cause of a future pandemic. The World Health Organization said that having a bird flu vaccine studied and readily available reduces the likelihood of a future pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said common symptoms include fever or feeling feverish or chills, eye redness or irritation, and respiratory symptoms, such as cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, and tiredness.

The CDC says that so far this year, more than 6,700 people have been monitored as a result of their exposure to infected or potentially infected animals.

The CDC says that humans should avoid exposures to sick or dead animals, including wild birds, poultry, other domesticated birds, and other wild or domesticated animals. The agency also said that people should avoid exposures to animal poop, bedding (litter), unpasteurized ("raw") milk, or materials that have been touched by, or close to, birds or other animals with suspected or confirmed avian influenza A(H5N1) virus.

