USDA forecasts egg prices to surge 41% in 2025 amid avian flu outbreak

In the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Price Outlook, egg prices are expected to continue surging in 2025, ending the year 41.1% higher than at the end of 2024.

Egg prices for the 12-month period ending last month increased by 53%.

Cartons of eggs have seen a rapid increase due to a shortage caused by an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Approximately 18.8 million commercial egg layers were affected by HPAI in January 2025, the USDA reported.

Brooke Rollins, the Trump administration's new Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, said she predicts egg prices will fall around summer.

"We are seeing probably even a little bit more increase up until Easter, which is actually normal because so many eggs are used around Easter. We also have only been in 30 days. I've been in 13 days. It’s going to take a little while to get through, I think the next month or two, but hopefully by summer," she said.

Food prices as a whole are expected to increase by about 3.4% in 2025. In the last year, food prices have increased by 2.5%.

Despite the bird flu causing havoc for egg farms, poultry prices are expected to remain stable in 2025.

