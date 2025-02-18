USDA appears to walks back layoffs that could impact bird flu response

The U.S. Department of Agriculture appears to be backtracking after laying off workers in a move that could affect the Trump administration's ability to respond to the bird flu outbreak.

Politico reported this week that some employees of the USDA’s National Animal Health Laboratory Network were notified that their services were no longer needed.

However, the agency said in a statement obtained by Scripps News that it is "working to swiftly rectify the situation."

The statement added that veterinarians, animal health technicians, and other emergency response personnel were exempt from the layoffs. The USDA also said it is hiring the "workforce necessary to ensure the safety and adequate supply of food."

Bird flu has decimated flocks across the United States. In the past month, the USDA says more than 23 million birds have been infected with the virus. In most cases, infected birds are culled to prevent further spread.

There have been 68 human cases and one death from bird flu reported in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, health officials maintain that the risk to humans remains low.

Meanwhile, the virus is contributing to rising egg prices. The latest Consumer Price Index, a key measure of inflation, shows egg prices increased 15.2% in January.

