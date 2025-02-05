100,000 eggs stolen from a distribution trailer in Pennsylvania

About 100,000 eggs were stolen from the back of a tractor-trailer at a distribution site for Pete and Gerry's in Pennsylvania.

The theft happened on Saturday around 8:40 p.m. at the company's location in Greencastle, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police.

Officials said the current retail value for that amount of eggs is approximately $40,000.

Pete and Gerry's is a family-owned brand known for its organic and pasture-raised eggs. Nellie's is a sister brand of the company.

According to a statement provided to NBC News, Pete and Gerry's said it was "aware of the recent incident" and was "actively working with local law enforcement to investigate."

This comes as the U.S. Department of Agriculture predicted egg prices may reach a record high this year.

