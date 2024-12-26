Pet food recalled after testing positive for bird flu

A batch of Northwest Naturals pet food is being recalled after testing positive for bird flu, the company announced.

The recall is for 2-pound bags of Turkey Recipe raw frozen pet food.

Northwest Naturals Northwest Naturals Turkey Recipe pet food

The product was sold in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Washington.

The recalled batches have "best if used by" dates of 05/21/26 and 06/23/2026.

Oregon health officials said a house cat died after consuming the now-recalled Northwest Naturals pet food.

RELATED STORY | FDA escalates Costco egg recall to highest possible alert level

“We are confident that this cat contracted H5N1 by eating the Northwest Naturals raw and frozen pet food,” said Oregon Department of Agriculture State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz. “This cat was strictly an indoor cat; it was not exposed to the virus in its environment, and results from the genome sequencing confirmed that the virus recovered from the raw pet food and infected cat were exact matches to each other.”

Due to bird flu concerns, health officials advise against giving pets raw or undercooked meat products. Pet owners are also cautioned against giving raw milk to animals due to potential bird flu contamination.

Anyone who has recalled pet food is asked to safely discard it and contact the retailer where it was purchased for a refund.

