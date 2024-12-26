FDA escalates Costco egg recall to highest possible alert level

The Food and Drug Administration has enhanced a recall of eggs sold by Costco to its highest alert level, indicating that consumption of the recalled eggs could "cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

In November, the company Handsome Brook Farms issued a recall for the organic pasture-raised 24-count eggs sold under the Kirkland Signature brand name due to possible salmonella contamination.

The plastic egg cartons were marked with UPC 9661910680. The company said it only applies to units with the Julian code 327 and a Use By Date of Jan. 5, 2025, which can be found printed on the side of the carton.

RELATED STORY | Another batch of raw milk recalled in California due to bird flu

The eggs were distributed to 25 Costco stores in these states: Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, starting on Nov. 22. The FDA said 10,800 packages were distributed of the recalled eggs.

The recall was initiated after the company determined that eggs not intended for retail distribution were packaged and distributed in retail packaging, according to the recall notice.

Impacted consumers should stop consuming the product and return it to their local Costco store for a full refund.

The FDA defines Class 1 recalls as "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

The FDA states that salmonella causes diarrhea, fever, and cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and typically those who are infected do not require any treatment.

Children, the elderly, and pregnant women are most at risk.

RELATED STORY | Kirkland-brand eggs sold at Costco recalled over salmonella concerns