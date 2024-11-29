Kirkland-brand eggs sold at Costco recalled over salmonella concerns

The eggs you cooked with on Thanksgiving may have been contaminated with salmonella. A new egg recall affects Costco customers in five states.

Earlier this week, the company Handsome Brook Farms issued the recall for the organic pasture-raised 24-count eggs sold under the Kirkland Signature brand name.

The plastic egg cartons were marked with UPC 9661910680. The company said it only applies to units with the Julian code 327 and a Use By Date of Jan 5, 2025, which can be found printed on the side of the carton.

The eggs were distributed to 25 Costco stores in these states: Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee starting on Nov. 22.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

The recall was initiated after the company determined that eggs not intended for retail distribution were packaged and distributed in retail packaging, according to the recall notice.

Impacted consumers should stop consuming the product and return it to their local Costco store for a full refund.