Mung beans recalled in 22 states after customers report glass fragments

A recall has been issued for a brand of mung beans due to the potential presence of glass.

According to the FDA, Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. is recalling its Natural Grocers Brand Organic 2-Pound Mung Beans after customers complained about sharp glass fragments in the product.

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The company said the product may have been shipped to stores in the following states: Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The beans are packaged in 2-pound clear plastic bags with UPC 000080112600.

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The recall includes the following pack dates: 26-160, 26-173, 26-196, 26-224 and 26-258. The pack date can be found in the lower-left corner of the label.

If you purchased this product, you should stop using it immediately and either throw it away or return it for a full refund or credit. You can contact the company at 303-226-1434, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mountain time, or email media@naturalgrocers.com.