WinCo Foods hoagie rolls recalled in 7 states over undeclared sesame

A recall has been issued for hoagie rolls sold by WinCo Foods due to undeclared sesame.

The FDA warned that those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame risk having a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the rolls.

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The rolls have the UPC 2-70552-00649-2 and best-by dates ranging from Sept. 10, 2026, through Nov. 3, 2026. The best-by date is formatted as “Best if used by SEP 9” on the bag.

The rolls were distributed to WinCo Foods retail stores in California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

The FDA said the recall was initiated after the manufacturer, United States Bakery, found that the packaging did not declare sesame flour in the ingredients or allergen statement.

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No illnesses have been reported, but customers with a sesame allergy or sensitivity are advised not to eat the rolls and to return them to their nearest WinCo Foods location for a refund.

You can also contact WinCo Foods Customer Service at 1-800-824-1706 or online through the contact us form.