NFL, NFLPA reviewing handling of Jalen Hurts' blood clot diagnosis

The NFL and NFL Players Association have announced they are working together to review the handling of Jalen Hurts' blood clot diagnosis.

It was announced on October 19 that the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback would likely be out for the remainder of the season after multiple blood clots were found in his lungs.

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Hurts' health had been in question earlier that week when it was discovered that he had a blood clot in his calf. It was reported that the injury occurred on October 4, when he took a cleat to the calf during a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

He was added to the injury report and then traveled to London for a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hurts played in the October 11 game, three days after informing medical staff of the injury.

He was initially diagnosed by specialists in London with superficial vein thrombosis in his left calf.

The Eagles quarterback then boarded a transatlantic flight back to Philadelphia, where a follow-up ultrasound found that the blood clot had moved.

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According to an Associated Press source, the Eagles would not be punished for their handling of Hurts' blood clots.

"The league's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allen Sills, arranges for medical resources with leading providers in every international market with approval from the NFL Players Association," the league said. "Medical care for players is provided by club medical staff in coordination with independent doctors."

On Sunday, October 25, the league and players' union released a joint statement saying they were reviewing the handling of Hurts' diagnosis after the NFLPA called for an investigation.

Joint statement from the NFL and the NFLPA regarding the investigation into the events surrounding Jalen Hurts’ blood clots: “The NFL and NFL Players Association are working together to review the matter.” https://t.co/H1NLHmnojz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2026

Hurts has deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli and will receive treatment involving blood thinners. He will not be allowed to participate in any football activities until he is off them.