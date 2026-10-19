Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts likely out for the season after blood clots found in his lungs

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will likely be out for the remainder of the season after doctors discovered multiple blood clots in his lungs.

His agent Nicole Lynn posted a joint statement with the team on Monday, stating Hurts is "clinically stable and has no significant functional limitations," but he will have to be put on blood thinners.

Hurts will not be allowed to participate in "contact activities," such as football, while he undergoes treatment.

"Jalen's prognosis is very good, and we expect a full recovery," the statement said.

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Hurts had been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers because of a superficial blood clot in his left calf, according to the team.

The Eagles had said in a statement last week that Hurts was injured when he took a cleat to his calf area on Oct. 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.

In the statement released by his agent on Monday, she said the blood clot in his calf was discovered by specialists in London when the team was there to play an overseas game against Jacksonville.

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Hurts' agent said further evaluation and testing diagnosed him with deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli, but that they "anticipate he will have no long-term effects."