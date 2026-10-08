More than 100,000 swing seats recalled after reports of falls, injuries

More than 100,000 swing seats sold on Amazon have been recalled due to a fall risk.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, PACEARTH Direct recalled the swing seats after discovering that the seats, metal carabiners and webbing straps can break during use.

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The recalled swings were sold in several colors, including green, blue, pink, red and turquoise. The chains are coated in yellow plastic.

The swing seats were sold individually and in two-packs.

There have been at least 30 reported falls, resulting in nine injuries, including fractures, head injuries and bruises.

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The swings were sold on Amazon from May 2017 through June 2026.