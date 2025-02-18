Food recalls in the US were more widespread and deadlier in 2024, report says

If it feels like there have been more food recalls, you’re not wrong. Hospitalizations and deaths from contaminated food doubled in 2024, according to a new report.

The Public Interest Research Group, a federation of U.S. and Canadian consumer advocacy nonprofits, said the number of people who were hospitalized or died from food-related illnesses doubled last year.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) tallied 241 food and beverage recalls and alerts, an increase of 8% compared with 2023, the group said, while the U.S. Department of Agriculture tallied 55 recalls.

RELATED STORY | USDA probe ties Boar's Head sanitation issues to multi-state listeria outbreak

After undeclared allergens, the most common reason for a recall in 2024 was possible listeria contamination.

The majority of the illnesses were linked to 13 outbreaks, ranging from cucumbers to deli meats, and sickened 1,400 people.

Illnesses involved listeria, salmonella or E. coli.

RELATED STORY | Massive national recall of cucumbers expands after 68 illnesses reported

Overall, there were fewer food recalls in 2024 than the year before, but food wasn’t necessarily safer.

The FDA and the USDA regulate all food sold in the United States, including imported food.

RELATED STORY | Canned tuna sold by major US retailers recalled over botulism risk