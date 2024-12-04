Massive national recall of cucumbers expands after 68 illnesses reported

A massive recall has expanded making it more likely that you purchased cucumbers contaminated with salmonella.

The outbreak, announced last week, expanded to two more companies.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the cucumbers were grown in Sonora, Mexico and sold to the three companies between October 12 and November 26. The recall now covers 35 states. Sixty-eight people have reported being sick from salmonella but no deaths have been reported.

RELATED STORY | Fresh cucumbers sold in 26 states recalled over salmonella risks

Two of the companies issued recalls for all sizes of American/slicer cucumbers. The third company, Russ Davis, also recalled products containing the affected cucumbers such as salad dressings and wraps.

Recalled cucumbers should be thrown away or returned to the point of purchase.

“We at Baloian Farms are working in conjunction with our grower with the FDA to protect our customers and consumers. Food Safety has always been a top priority as we want to provide safe and nutritious food for our families and consumers.” said Luis Corella, president of Baloian Farms of Arizona Co., Inc. “We have been working diligently with the authorities and the implicated farm to determine the possible source.”

The FDA says recalled cucumbers will have a sticker that includes "SunFed Mexico." Consumers who bought whole fresh cucumbers between October 12 and November 26 who cannot tell where they are from should throw them away.

The FDA also is encouraging consumers to wash any surfaces that came in contact with recalled cucumbers.

The Food and Drug Administration says salmonella causes diarrhea, fever and cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Those who are infected usually do not require any treatment.

RELATED STORY | Kirkland-brand eggs sold at Costco recalled over salmonella concerns