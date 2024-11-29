Fresh cucumbers sold in 26 states recalled over salmonella risks

U.S. food regulators are warning of a salmonella outbreak in cucumbers that has hospitalized at least 18 people.

Sixty-eight people in 19 states have fallen ill after consuming cucumbers thought to be contaminated. Illnesses were first reported on Oct. 12 through Nov. 16. According to the CDC, 18 people have been hospitalized as of Friday, Nov. 29. There have been no deaths.

The cucumbers, sold by SunFed Produce, LLC, were grown in Sonora, Mexico and sold in bulk cardboard containers, such as those found in grocery stores or restaurants.

SunFed says the affected produce was shipped to buyers in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington & Wisconsin. They were also sold in the Canadian provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Calgary, Saskatchewan, & Ontario.

The CDC recommends returning or throwing away any whole fresh cucumbers with a sticker that reads "SunFed Mexico," and doing the same for any other cucumbers purchased between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26 that can't be identified.

In humans, salmonella symptoms may include diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever anywhere from six hours to six days after exposure. Symptoms typically last from four to seven days and usually don't require hospitalization except in severe cases.