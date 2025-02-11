Canned tuna sold by major US retailers recalled over botulism risk

Several different brands of canned tuna sold at major U.S. grocers have been recalled over concerns that they may have been contaminated with a bacteria that causes botulism, a potentially fatal type of food poisoning that attacks the body's nervous system.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tri-Union Seafoods issued the recall on lots of canned tuna sold under the Genova, Van Camp's, H-E-B and Trader Joe's brand names.

RELATED STORY | Broccoli recalled from Walmart stores could lead to serious illness or death

The canned tuna was also sold at Harris Teeter, Publix, Safeway, Walmart, Costco, Kroger and independent retailers in several states. The impacted products have "best if used by" dates in 2027 and 2028.

Tri-Union Seafoods said the issue was over a manufacturing defect with the "easy open" pull tab on some cans, which could cause the product seal to leak or become contaminated.

The company urged consumers who have a recalled tuna can to return it to the retailer for a full refund, throw it away, or contact Tri-Union Seafoods directly to receive a coupon for a replacement can.

RELATED STORY | Pastries linked to salmonella and listeria infections, FDA says

To date, no illnesses related to the recalled tuna have been reported. Tri-Union Seafoods also said none of its other product packaging has been impacted by the potential defect.

For a full list of products impacted by the recall, click here.