Pastries linked to salmonella and listeria infections, FDA says

A variety of pastries have been recalled due to listeria and salmonella concerns, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA said it's investigating a multistate outbreak of salmonella linked to Sweet Cream brand mini pastries from Italy that were imported into the U.S. by a Quebec-based company.

Canada's food inspection agency investigated the outbreak first and notified the FDA.

"The recalled products were imported by two distributors in the U.S. who were contacted about the recall," the FDA said in a press release. "One distributor had no product on hand, and the second distributor quarantined all product on hand and informed all of their downstream customers of the recall."

During its investigation, the FDA said it linked the Sweet Cream pastries that were served at a restaurant to an individual becoming sick.

As of Jan. 29, the FDA said 18 people in seven states — California, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania — have been sickened with salmonella. One of those people has been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.

The agency said food service customers who received the recalled product have been contacted directly. The recalled product should no longer be available for sale, and there does not appear to be a continued public health risk for consumers, the FDA added.

Salmonella infections usually show symptoms within 12 to 72 hours after consuming an impacted item. Those symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Separately, there's a recall impacting sweet treats over concerns of listeria that was recently upgraded to a Class II — meaning that consuming the product could cause a temporary health issue or there's a slight chance of a serious health issue.

The highest recall alert from the FDA is Class I in which consumption could lead to serious health issues or even death.

The previously issued recall involved 2 million baked goods from manufacturer FGF Brands including doughnuts, fritters and French crullers sold at places like Dunkin'.

The recall was initially issued on Jan. 7 for the FGF baked goods that were produced before Dec. 13, 2024.

In a statement on its website, FGF said the voluntary recall was completed over a month ago and no doughnuts ever tested positive for listeria.